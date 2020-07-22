1 person bags R292k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person has bagged R292 227 on Wednesday's Daily Lotto jackpot.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (22/07/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 22, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 05, 16, 22, 26
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/RxVDZdK4pu
