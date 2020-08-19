1 person bags R324k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person won the Daily Lotto Jackpot for Wednesday.

Here are the results of the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (19/08/2020):

#DAILYLOTTO: 01, 08, 09, 19, 36



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/cwUhqxMutu — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 19, 2020

