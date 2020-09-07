1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Monday.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (07/09/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 7, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 03, 16, 30, 34
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/zshIoh67Ly
