1 person bags R378k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person has won R378 246 in the Daily Lotto Jackpot.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (05/08/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 5, 2020
#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 08, 11, 12, 26
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/eQXyHPY8uz
