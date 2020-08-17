1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One person won R348 863 in the Daily Lotto jackpot.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (17/08/20):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 17, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 13, 14, 15, 24, 31
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/e6Cuk73XDZ
