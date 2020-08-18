1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

The jackpot prize in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot was won by one person.

Here are the results of the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (18/08/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 11, 17, 19, 20, 30



Congratulations to all the #winners!

