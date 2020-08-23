2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

Two players have won the Daily Lotto jackpot prize.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/08/20):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 23, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 07, 16, 21, 26, 36
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/nKr5hUXr90
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.