1h ago

add bookmark

2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

(Screenshot)
(Screenshot)

Two players have won the Daily Lotto jackpot prize.

Here are the results of the draw:

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

Read more on:
lottolottery
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Blending families: When is the right time to introduce your new love interest to the kids?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Straight away, why wait?
20% - 397 votes
Only once I'm sure they're a keeper
70% - 1396 votes
Not until we're engaged, or move in together
10% - 193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.15
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.43
(+0.02)
ZAR/EUR
20.14
(+0.03)
ZAR/AUD
12.22
(+0.09)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.01)
Gold
1939.75
(-0.01)
Silver
26.73
(+0.06)
Platinum
920.02
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
44.57
(-1.21)
Palladium
2171.18
(+0.62)
All Share
55949.92
(+0.58)
Top 40
51669.18
(+0.56)
Financial 15
10224.12
(+2.67)
Industrial 25
74311.87
(+1.16)
Resource 10
56380.72
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo