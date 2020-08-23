2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

Two players have won the Daily Lotto jackpot prize.

Here are the results of the draw:



Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/08/20):

#DAILY LOTTO: 07, 16, 21, 26, 36



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/nKr5hUXr90 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 23, 2020

