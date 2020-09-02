2 bag R177k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

Two people won the grand prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot.

Here are the results of the draw:



Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (02/09/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 05, 14, 20, 22, 25



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Bq52LFAzp1 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 2, 2020

