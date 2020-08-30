1h ago

2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize

Two Daily Lotto players hit the jackpot on Sunday, each walking away with R118 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 29 August, draw:

Lotto: 09, 16, 21, 27, 33, 45  Bonus Ball:  17

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 11, 14, 35, 44, 49   Bonus Ball: 40

Lotto Plus 2: 10, 13, 29, 30, 42, 49 Bonus Ball:  19

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

DAYS
HRS
MINS
