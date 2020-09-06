2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize

The Daily Lotto jackpot was won by two people on Sunday.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (06/09/20):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 6, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 18, 20, 30, 32, 34
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/OjK4Qa5M7j
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.