2 scoop R151k in the Daily Lotto draw

Two people have bagged R151 460 in the Daily Lotto draw.
Here are the results of the draw:
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (08/07/2020):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 8, 2020
#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 10, 17, 33, 35
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/4zWIMZbZ9e
