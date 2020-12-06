1h ago

Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot

One lucky player claimed the jackpot prize in Sunday's Daily Lotto, winning R237 000 by matching five numbers.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R350 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday 5 December, draw.

Lotto: 07, 17, 27, 38, 45, 46 Bonus Ball: 26

Lotto Plus 1: 12, 13, 15, 31, 33, 48 Bonus Ball: 34

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 17, 21, 26, 34, 39 Bonus Ball: 09

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

