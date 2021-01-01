1h ago

Daily Lotto: Sweet New Year's start for winner of R210 000 prize

One lucky player claimed the jackpot prize in Friday's Daily Lotto, winning R210 000 by matching five numbers.

Here are the results for the draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R300 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 1 January, draw:

PowerBall: 01, 07, 24, 30, 44 PowerBall: 01

PowerBall Plus: 01, 21, 33, 36, 45 PowerBall: 11

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

