Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Sunday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 102 players winning R2 474 by matching four numbers.

Here are the results of the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (05/07/2020):

#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 16, 21, 23, 28



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ZWXQc0ukdC — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 5, 2020

