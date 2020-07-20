Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Monday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 182 players winning R1 915 by matching four numbers.
Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (20/07/20):— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 20, 2020
#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 11, 14, 20, 23
Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ehmmF2NUi9
Here are the results of the draw:
