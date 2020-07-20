Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Monday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 182 players winning R1 915 by matching four numbers.

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (20/07/20):

#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 11, 14, 20, 23



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ehmmF2NUi9 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 20, 2020