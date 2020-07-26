Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in the Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 203 players winning R1 352 by matching four numbers.

#DAILY LOTTO: 09, 25, 32, 35, 36



Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Z7LYOQ1tu4 — #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 26, 2020

