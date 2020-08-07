Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

The jackpot prize in Friday's Daily Lotto draw rolled down to the next level with 309 players winning R1 678 by matching four numbers.

Here are the results of the draw:

Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (07/08/2020):

#DAILYLOTTO: 12, 13, 22, 31, 34



#DAILYLOTTO: 12, 13, 22, 31, 34

Congratulations to all the #winners!

