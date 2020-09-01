Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 1 September, draw:
#DrawResults for 01/09/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 1, 2020
#PowerBall: 16, 21, 22, 36, 39#PowerBall: 05#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 14, 31, 33, 45#PowerBall: 11 pic.twitter.com/o8BfQOYDMl
