Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 15 September, draw:
#DrawResults for 15/09/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 15, 2020
#PowerBall: 03, 18, 32, 40, 46#PowerBall: 07#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 12, 19, 27, 28#PowerBall: 01 pic.twitter.com/tBfMkuFuaf
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App