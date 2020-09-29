Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 29 September, draw:
#DrawResults for 29/09/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 29, 2020
#PowerBall: 07, 12, 16, 28, 38#PowerBall: 13#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 05, 16, 17, 37#PowerBall: 05 pic.twitter.com/bKLdtZuKyK
