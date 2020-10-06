Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 6 October, draw:
#DrawResults for 06/10/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 6, 2020
#PowerBall: 06, 21, 25, 29, 33#PowerBall: 09#PowerBallPLUS: 14, 16, 17, 41, 46#PowerBall: 09 pic.twitter.com/lX5rA0czkF
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App