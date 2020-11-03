Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 3 November, draw:
#DrawResults for 03/11/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 3, 2020
#PowerBall: 01, 02, 25, 36, 39#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 14, 16, 26, 27, 45#PowerBall: 05 pic.twitter.com/HHqVVuFFWT
