Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 6 November, draw:
#DrawResults for 06/11/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 6, 2020
#PowerBall: 06, 09, 33, 40, 44#PowerBall: 11#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 15, 16, 40, 46#PowerBall: 09 pic.twitter.com/bcJ4cO7PAF
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App