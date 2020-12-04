Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 4 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 04/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 4, 2020
#PowerBall: 13, 15, 24, 30, 50#PowerBall: 09#PowerBallPLUS: 21, 22, 28, 43, 48#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/z8lTARkCnq
