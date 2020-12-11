Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 11 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 11/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 11, 2020
#PowerBall: 13, 18, 25, 36, 49#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 02, 06, 13, 21, 34#PowerBall: 14 pic.twitter.com/SHTmjChuS7
