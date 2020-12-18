Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 18 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 18/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 18, 2020
#PowerBall: 20, 22, 24, 28, 47#PowerBall: 14#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 08, 21, 24, 32#PowerBall: 06 pic.twitter.com/aqGJh7JiGv
