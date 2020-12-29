Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 29 December, draw:
#DrawResults for 29/12/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 29, 2020
#PowerBall: 15, 17, 24, 28, 30#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 20, 27, 38, 40, 43#PowerBall: 06 pic.twitter.com/6q4NQ1GYA9
