Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 22 January, draw:
#DrawResults for 22/01/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 22, 2021
#PowerBall: 11, 14, 36, 37, 44#PowerBall: 19#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 07, 16, 20, 27#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/5uYT2yxBDW
