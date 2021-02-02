Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 2 February, draw:
#DrawResults for 02/02/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 2, 2021
#PowerBall: 06, 13, 22, 34, 49#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 01, 08, 10, 33, 40#PowerBall: 05 pic.twitter.com/sOUrxsfsVz
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App