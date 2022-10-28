34m ago

add bookmark

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Powerball
Powerball

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 28 October, draw:

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lottopowerball
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think it's fair to ban pit bulls as domestic animals in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
100%, I think a ban is long overdue
57% - 5556 votes
Nope, the problem isn’t the dog breed, it's the pet owners
32% - 3136 votes
A blanket ban won’t work, but cops need to go after breeders as something needs to change
12% - 1141 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report

15h ago

PODCAST | The Story: From recommendations to reality - unpacking the Zondo report
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.17
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.11
-1.5%
Rand - Euro
18.10
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.65
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,643.61
-1.2%
Silver
19.25
-1.8%
Palladium
1,905.03
-2.2%
Platinum
948.16
-1.5%
Brent Crude
96.96
+1.3%
Top 40
59,687
-1.3%
All Share
66,386
-1.1%
Resource 10
62,567
-1.2%
Industrial 25
77,460
-1.9%
Financial 15
15,689
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams

13h ago

WATCH | Cape Town NGO inspires pupils to reach for their dreams
Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal...

11h ago

Nuts and electricity bolts: KZN Grade 11 girls score big with eco-friendly coal business
'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion...

13h ago

'Pursuing your dreams takes guts' - Local creatives turn community passion projects into paydays
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22299.21) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo