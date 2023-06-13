Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 13/06/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 13, 2023
#PowerBall: 10, 28, 31, 35, 42#PowerBall: 01#PowerBallPLUS: 23, 30, 33, 38, 49#PowerBall: 20 pic.twitter.com/3lKJUTZiLz
