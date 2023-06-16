Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 16/06/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 16, 2023
#PowerBall: 13, 21, 26, 30, 50#PowerBall: 02#PowerBallPLUS: 02, 03, 18, 32, 43#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/5HC5WmIDw6
