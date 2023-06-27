Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 27/06/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) June 27, 2023
#PowerBall: 07, 21, 33, 45, 46#PowerBall: 12#PowerBallPLUS: 20, 22, 25, 39, 45#PowerBall: 12 pic.twitter.com/rh6hTlnN0R
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App
*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.