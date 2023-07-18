Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 18/07/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 18, 2023
#PowerBall: 05, 21, 33, 45, 50#PowerBall: 05#PowerBallPLUS: 06, 21, 25, 27, 50#PowerBall: 08 pic.twitter.com/BntFfoDNRB
