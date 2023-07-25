Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 25/07/23 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) July 25, 2023
#PowerBall: 14, 24, 25, 44, 48#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 09, 10, 22, 44#PowerBall: 07 pic.twitter.com/vh4dnPYxGJ
