Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results:
#DrawResults for 08/08/23 are:#PowerBall: 17, 18, 26, 39, 46#PowerBall: 04#PowerBallPLUS: 03, 15, 20, 23, 44#PowerBall: 05 pic.twitter.com/qckbrGJtxa— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 8, 2023
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App
*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.