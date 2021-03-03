Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
#DrawResults for 03/03/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 3, 2021
#LOTTO: 08, 11, 26, 34, 49, 50 #B: 13
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 09, 13, 28, 30, 39#B: 14#LOTTOPLUS2: 18, 31, 47, 49, 50, 52#B: 45 pic.twitter.com/ce5zarnSC7
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
