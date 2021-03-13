Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
#DrawResults for 13/03/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 13, 2021
#LOTTO: 11, 13, 21, 26, 34, 50#B: 17
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 19, 29, 41, 46, 52#B: 36#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 23, 34, 43, 47, 51#B: 32 pic.twitter.com/EO0riO6xg1
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.