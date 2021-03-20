Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
#DrawResults for 20/03/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 20, 2021
#LOTTO: 02, 14, 21, 46, 49, 50#B: 38
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 21, 36, 40, 44, 46#B: 25#LOTTOPLUS2: 16, 18, 29, 39, 47, 48#B: 45 pic.twitter.com/PFc0c0k32K
