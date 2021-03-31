Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
#DrawResults for 31/03/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 31, 2021
#LOTTO: 01, 16, 39, 47, 49, 52#B: 23
#LOTTOPLUS1: 04, 14, 18, 21, 22, 50#B: 29#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 15, 20, 23, 34, 35#B: 09 pic.twitter.com/mEbx07v7nr
