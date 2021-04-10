Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
#DrawResults for 10/04/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 10, 2021
#LOTTO: 01, 13, 24, 25, 43, 46#B: 16
#LOTTOPLUS1: 07, 18, 27, 31, 45, 51#B: 37#LOTTOPLUS2: 03, 13, 14, 21, 38, 46#B: 45 pic.twitter.com/EfZRuVH0bo
