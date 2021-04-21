1h ago

add bookmark

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lotto
Lotto

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.


Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.  Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.


powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lottolottery
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 3635 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 1142 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 1809 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.26
(-0.3)
GBP/ZAR
19.86
(-0.4)
EUR/ZAR
17.15
(-0.4)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.4)
Gold
1,794.87
(+0.9)
Silver
26.63
(+3.1)
Platinum
1,222.28
(+2.8)
Brent Crude
66.57
(-0.7)
Palladium
2,890.28
(+4.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the...

16h ago

FEEL GOOD | 13-year-old Cape Town transplant patient thanks doctors from the bottom of her new heart
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

20 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo