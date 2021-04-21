Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers:
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.
#DrawResults for 21/04/21 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 21, 2021
#LOTTO: 01, 07, 10, 11, 23, 31#B: 08
#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 18, 27, 30, 34, 36#B: 44#LOTTOPLUS2: 12, 14, 17, 25, 28, 38#B: 04 pic.twitter.com/BOgy0zveUv
