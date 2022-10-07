1h ago

add bookmark

Here are your Daily Lotto results

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Daily Lotto
Daily Lotto

Here are your Daily Lotto results for Friday's draw:

The next jackpot is estimated at R480 000.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lottodaily lotto
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 874 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 9971 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.68
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,694.80
-1.1%
Silver
20.13
-2.6%
Palladium
2,192.88
-3.1%
Platinum
916.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
94.42
+1.1%
Top 40
59,280
-0.2%
All Share
65,676
-0.2%
Resource 10
63,294
+0.0%
Industrial 25
79,505
-0.7%
Financial 15
14,072
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring...

11h ago

How a local graduate of Obama's young African leaders initiative is inspiring underprivileged pupils
Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down...

04 Oct

Powering it forward: Backup device gifted to teacher whose business was shut down by load shedding
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa

03 Oct

Key highlights of Coca-Cola's World Without Waste Strategy in South Africa
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo