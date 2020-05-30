Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 30 May, draw.
LOTTO: 4, 13, 20, 23, 31, 46 Bonus Ball: 28
LOTTOPLUS1: 8, 11, 20, 22, 45, 52 Bonus Ball: 15LOTTOPLUS2: 1, 20, 26, 36, 42, 48 Bonus Ball: 11
