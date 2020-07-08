Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 8 July, draw.
Lotto: 03, 08, 10, 16, 17, 43 Bonus Ball: 53
Lotto Plus 1: 19, 21, 33, 40, 42, 45 Bonus Ball: 09
Lotto Plus 2: 11, 22, 28, 32, 35, 48 Bonus Ball: 38
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.