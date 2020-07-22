Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 22 July, draw.
Lotto: 4, 7, 12, 13, 19, 52 Bonus Ball: 46
Lotto Plus 1: 6, 29, 33, 35, 47, 52 Bonus Ball: 26
Lotto Plus 2: 10, 11, 14, 28, 40, 44 Bonus Ball: 51
