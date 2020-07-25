Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 25 July, draw.
Lotto: 05, 09, 20, 24, 27, 48 Bonus Ball: 08
Lotto Plus 1: 20, 27, 33, 36, 46, 50 Bonus Ball: 51
Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 13, 20, 31, 37 Bonus Ball: 45
