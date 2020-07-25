37m ago

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 25 July, draw.

Lotto: 05, 09, 20, 24, 27, 48 Bonus Ball: 08

Lotto Plus 1: 20, 27, 33, 36, 46, 50 Bonus Ball: 51

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 12, 13, 20, 31, 37 Bonus Ball: 45

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Saturday.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 24 July, draw:

PowerBall: 04, 06, 11, 27, 34 PowerBall: 10

PowerBall Plus: 07, 10, 18, 23, 45 PowerBall: 13

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

