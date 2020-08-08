Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 5 August, draw.
Lotto: 13, 23, 25, 30, 47, 51 Bonus Ball: 38
Lotto Plus 1: 02, 08, 10, 17, 48, 49 Bonus Ball: 52
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 07, 11, 25, 43, 50 Bonus Ball: 24
