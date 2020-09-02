Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 2 September, draw:
#DrawResults for 02/09/20 are:— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) September 2, 2020
#LOTTO: 09, 16, 21, 28, 37, 48#B: 49
#LOTTOPLUS1: 11, 12, 31, 40, 43, 49#B: 16#LOTTOPLUS2: 18, 26, 27, 43, 49, 50#B: 25 pic.twitter.com/3C43RnIfin
