Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 19 September, draw.
Lotto: 04, 09, 10, 23, 24, 32 Bonus Ball: 07
Lotto Plus 1: 13, 18, 19, 25, 47, 50 Bonus Ball: 52
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 05, 24, 32, 38, 42 Bonus Ball: 52
